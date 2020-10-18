From soleil
20' x 18" Dual Mount Kitchen Sink
Soleil collection copper sinks combine fashion with function to create a timeless look for every kitchen and bath. Each sink offers unparalleled quality, durability and an exceptional depth of color. A softly hammered finish creates supple surface texture within the basin while the naturally occurring patina is perfect complement for rustic and refined spaces alike. Gently rounded corners make maintenance as simple as wiping the surface with a damp cloth. For easy installation, all mounting hardware is provided. Experience Soleil collection quality and bring your plumbing ideas to life.