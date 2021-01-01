From urban armor gear
Urban Armor Gear UAG Plyo Series Crimson Case for iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus/7 (IPH8/7PLS-Y-CR)
The Urban Armor Gear Plyo Series case in red, is suitable for use with iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus or iPhone 6 Plus. It features feather-light composite construction and air-soft corners that offer better protection against impacts. This case offers easy access to touchscreen and ports..Armor shell & impact resistant soft core.Feather-light composite construction.Apple Pay & wireless charging compatible.Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6).Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround.Air-soft corners for cushioning impact.Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports.Case compatible with iPhone 8 Plus / 7 Plus / 6s Plus / 6 Plus (5.5-inch)