From lb evans
UAG Microsoft Surface Go 2 Surface Go FeatherLight Rugged Cobalt Aluminum Stand Military Drop Tested Case
This product fits Surface Go 2 & Surface Go. Packaging does not state the compatibility for Surface Go 2 Compatible with the Microsoft Type CoverKeyboard and with bulit in Surface Pen storage Aluminum stand with angular positions plus portrait and landscape viewing option Impact resistant soft core, tactile grip, & un-compromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) when used with Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard