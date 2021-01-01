From urban armor gear, inc.
UAG iPhone 13 Pro Case [6.1-inch Screen] Rugged Lightweight Slim Shockproof Transparent Plasma Protective Cover, Ash
Feather-light composite construction cases feature our soft impact resistant core with low profile perimeter edge with traction grip. Soft raised screen surround bezel to protect screen and lens along with scratch resistant skid pads and chiseled designed corners to provide protection against drops and bumps. Ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality. Easy access to touchscreen and ports. Compatible with Wireless Charging and Apple Pay. Tested to 16 ft. (4.8 meters) drop protection. Third Party lab certified to Mil Spec Standards.