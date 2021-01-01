From opteka
UAG Designed for Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Pro 6 Pro 5th Gen 2017 LTE Pro 4 FeatherLight Rugged Black Aluminum Stand Military Drop Tested Case
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with Microsoft Surface Pro 7 / Surface Pro 6 / Surface Pro 5th Gen (2017) (LTE) / Surface Pro 4 Impact resistant soft core & tactile grip material. Built-in Surface Pen storage and magnetic holder compatibility (Surface Pen not included) Compatible with Microsoft Type Cover keyboard and multiple keyboard positions Aluminum stand with 5 angular positions plus portrait viewing option Un-compromised audio and access to touch screen, buttons and ports Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516. 6) when used with Microsoft Type Cover keyboard