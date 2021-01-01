From urban armor gear, inc.
UAG Designed for iPhone 12 Case/iPhone 12 Pro Case [6.1-inch screen] Ultra-Thin Shock-Absorbent Civilian Protective Cover, Black
Engineered with our HyperCrush™ technology, an impact protection system to cushion your precious phone when it slips out of your hand Ultra-light armor shell cases feature a shock absorbing soft core with impact resistant bumpers Ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality with raised bezels to protect screen and lens Compatible with Wireless Charging and NFC Payment Systems Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection