Urban Armor Gear UAG Carbon Fiber Rugged Case for iPhone 11 Pro (111701114242)

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series is built with quality materials consisting of 5 protective layers. Starting with UAG's signature armor frame and shock-resistant core, layered with top-grain leather, a polycarbonate shear plate, and alloy metal hardware - all wrapped in impact-resistant rubber. Monarch cases feature upgraded side grips with honeycomb traction designed to provide a firmer grip, as well as oversized tactile buttons for precise use. The design of the camera opening provides a glare-free flash, ensuring that the case doesn't interfere with the quest for flawless photos..Comes in carbon fiber and features top-grain leather construction for added durability.Rugged case offers protection to your Apple iPhone 11 Pro with this cover that securely encases the corners and back.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Reinforced shock absorbing corners deliver military grade defense