From urban armor gear

Urban Armor Gear UAG Carbon Fiber Rugged Case for iPhone 11 Pro (111701114242)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series is built with quality materials consisting of 5 protective layers. Starting with UAG's signature armor frame and shock-resistant core, layered with top-grain leather, a polycarbonate shear plate, and alloy metal hardware - all wrapped in impact-resistant rubber. Monarch cases feature upgraded side grips with honeycomb traction designed to provide a firmer grip, as well as oversized tactile buttons for precise use. The design of the camera opening provides a glare-free flash, ensuring that the case doesn't interfere with the quest for flawless photos..Comes in carbon fiber and features top-grain leather construction for added durability.Rugged case offers protection to your Apple iPhone 11 Pro with this cover that securely encases the corners and back.10-year manufacturer limited warranty.Reinforced shock absorbing corners deliver military grade defense

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com