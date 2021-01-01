Linen Avenue U6SH7100B48 Custom Cordless 71 W x 42 to 48 H Seashell Blackout Cellular Shade

Linen Avenue blackout shades allow no light to pass through the fabric (they are foil lined). For inside mount measure your window horozontally in three places top, middle and bottom, use smallest measurement and subtract 1/4in from the width of your window measurement, and order this width. For outside mount add 4 inches to the width of your window measurement, and order this width . This will allow for a 2 inch overlap on each side of the window. Each 9/16 inch single cell honeycomb cordless cellular shade is child and pet safe with a smooth cordless operation that conforms with CPSC child safety guidelines. End caps, simple snap-in brackets (that fit for both inside mount and outside mount applications), and mounting hardware is included.