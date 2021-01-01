U4 AMFMRBDSWeather AlertBluetoothAuxin Ultra Rugged Rechargeable Digital Tuning Radio Yellow

Best Quality Guranteed. AM/FM-RBDS/Weather Alert/Bluetooth/Aux-In Digital Tuning Utility Radio 5 FM1, 5 FM2, 5 AM and 5 Weather Band Station Pre-Sets Built-in Bluetooth Wireless Audio streaming with indicator, simply touch to pair with NFC technology Supports aptX decoding for high fidelity music and low latency Rain resistant, Dust resistant and Shock resistant that is IP64 Certified for Dustproof and Waterproof Rechargeable with charging LED indicator, DC out5v / 1aUSB a Type socket for charging mobile phone or MP3 players Voted Loudest and Best Sounding Utility Radio in 2018 by Mozaw.com. The U4 Ultra Rugged Digital Job Site Radio is the best sounding and loudest portable jobsite radio you can buy. It is the latest in a long-line of well-received jobsite radios from and incorporates all of the latest technological advances and features available in a cool-looking, functional package.