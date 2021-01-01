From linen avenue
Linen Avenue U3HV7000C66 Custom Cordless 70 W x 60 to 66 H Harvest Top Down Bottom Up (TDBU) Light Filtering Cellular Shade
Advertisement
Linen Avenue light filtering tdbu shades allow light to pass through the fabric (these are not blackout) For inside mount measure your window horozontally in three places; top, middle and bottom, use smallest measurement and subtract 1/4in from the width of your window measurement, and order this width For outside mount add 4 inches to the width of your window measurement, and order this width . This will allow for a 2 inch overlap on each side of the window Each 9/16 inch single cell honeycomb cordless cellular shade is child and pet safe with a smooth cordless operation that conforms with CPSC child safety guidelines End caps, simple snap-in brackets (that fit for both inside mount and outside mount applications), and mounting hardware is included