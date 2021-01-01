From dell
Dell U2720Q UltraSharp 27' 16:9 4K Ultra HD USB-C HDR IPS LCD LED Monitor
Advertisement
Display Type: LED-backlit LCD monitor / TFT active matrix Diagonal Size:27' Viewable Size:27' Built-in Devices: USB 3.0 hub Panel Type: IPS Aspect Ratio:16:09 Native Resolution:4K 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz Pixel Pitch:0.1554 mm Pixel Per Inch:163 Brightness:350 cd/sq. m Contrast Ratio:1300:01:00 Color Support:1.07 billion colors Response Time:8 ms (normal); 5 ms (fast) Horizontal Viewing Angle:178 Vertical Viewing Angle:178 Screen Coating: Anti-glare, 3H Hard Coating Backlight Technology: LED backlight Bezel Type: Flat front Features:99% sRGB color gamut, 99% Rec 709 color gamut, 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, Delta E Interfaces: DisplayPortHDMI2x USB-C2x USB 3.0 downstreamUSB 3.0Audio line-out Display Position Adjustments: Height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt Tilt Angle:-5/+21 Swivel Angle:90 Rotation Angle:90 Height Adjustment:5.1' Features: Security lock slot (cable lock sold separately) Cables Included: USB-C cable - USB Type C to ADisplayPort cable