Moen U232CIS M-Core 2 or 3 Function Pressure Balanced 1/2" CC and IPS Diverter Valve with Stops Showers Diverter Valves

Moen U232CIS M-Core 2 or 3 Function Pressure Balanced 1/2" CC and IPS Diverter Valve with Stops M-CORE™ is shower design on your time. This valve system is simpler and faster to install, and offers additional functionality with desired style choices to create an ideal shower environment. Moen has conducted extensive research to create M-CORE, and what drives the design is a passion to make the workday more streamlined for plumbers and to give more freedom in showering functionality and design whether in new construction or remodel projects. Homeowners and designers will enjoy M-CORE's improved style and finish options including perfectly matching mixing and transfer trim, and attention to detail that reflects a desire for a dream bathroom. Once installed, M-CORE valves, with new 3-Series trim, have pressure-balancing capabilities designed to control temperature fluctuations in the event of water pressure changes in the home. They also feature volume control, allowing you to adjust the flow of water. Moen U232CIS Features: Integrated M-CORE Transfer Valves can control 2 or 3 showering devices, a simple transfer cartridge modification changes the valve’s flow from two outlets to three outlets Valve allows 2 or 3 showering devices to flow independently IMPORTANT: When using 3 Showering Devices, transfer valve cartridge must be modified. Simple Cartridge Modification changes the valves flow from 2 outlets to 3 outlets. See Transfer Valve Instructions for additional information IMPORTANT: When using 2 Showering Devices, designated outlet 3 must be CAPPED. Caps are not included with the transfer valves M-CORE valves, with 3-Series trim, have pressure-balancing capabilities designed to control temperature fluctuations in the event of water pressure changes in the home Features volume control, allowing you to adjust the flow of water for greater functionality Brass construction 1/4 turn stops on each inlet Transfer valve outlets match inlet connection type No tub outlet Supplied flush plug allows testing up to 200 PSI with air (300 PSI water) Mixing cartridge is supplied in the M-CORE 3-series trim kit Includes 2 function / 3 function ceramic disk cartridge for transfer valve Third party certified to meet ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1, and all applicable requirements referenced therein N/A