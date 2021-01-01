Linen Avenue U1CR3800C66 Custom Cordless 38 W x 60 to 66 H Crystal Light Filtering Cellular Shade

Linen Avenue Light Filtering shades allow light to pass through fabric (These are not balckout) For inside mount measure your window horozontally in three places; top, middle and bottom, use the smallest measurement and subtract 1/4 in from the width of your window measurement For outside mount add 4 inches to the width of your window measurement, and order this width Each 9/16 inch single cell honeycomb cordless cellular shade is child and pet safe with a smooth cordless operation that conforms with CPSC child safety guidelines End caps, simple snap-in brackets (that fit for both inside mount and outside mount applications), and mounting hardware is included