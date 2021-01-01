Moen U140X M-Core 4 Port Pressure Balanced 1/2" PEX Shower Valve Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch

Moen U140X M-Core 4 Port Pressure Balanced 1/2" PEX Shower Valve M-CORE™ is shower design on your time. This valve system is simpler and faster to install, and offers additional functionality with desired style choices to create an ideal shower environment. Moen has conducted extensive research to create M-CORE, and what drives the design is a passion to make the workday more streamlined for plumbers, and to give more freedom in showering functionality and design for both new construction and remodel projects. Homeowners and designers will enjoy M-CORE's improved style and finish options, including perfectly matching mixing and transfer trim, and refined details that provide the finishing touches to a dream bathroom. Once installed, M-CORE valves, with new 3-Series trim, have pressure-balancing capabilities designed to control temperature fluctuations in the event of water pressure changes in the home. They also feature volume control, allowing you to adjust the flow of water. Moen U140X Features: M-CORE valves, with 3-Series trim, have pressure-balancing capabilities designed to control temperature fluctuations in the event of water pressure changes in the home Feature volume control, allowing you to adjust the flow of water for greater functionality Improved style options, including the perfectly matched mixing and transfer trim, are available M-CORE 3-Series offers a full line of finish, style and platform options for every shower configuration Offers design flexibility to choose your trim after the valve installation, so you can take your time with your style and finish selections M-CORE’S adaptability allows the valves to be roughed-in with the option of functionality and style changes that don't require removing or changing the valve(s) Brass construction Shower outlet matches inlet connection type Tub outlet is CC and IPS Supplied flush plug allows testing up to 200 PSI with air (300 PSI water) Installation in thin or thick wall applications Cartridge (1213) is supplied in the M-CORE trim kit Third party certified to meet ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1, and all applicable requirements referenced therein 1/2 Inch N/A