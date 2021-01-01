U Shaped Desk, Large L-Shaped Desk Corner Computer Office Desk Writing Table with Printer Stand, 78.7 x 47.2 inch Executive Workstation Desk for Home Office (Black)

This corner computer desk fits perfectly into any tight space in your home which allows you to take full advantage of your abode office workspace!Perfect for office staff, game players, designers and even students, offing you an efficient and inspiring working environment at office or at home!Main Features:Compact design yet stylish appearance make it easily blend into any environment.Not just a computer desk, office desk, can also be a executive desk, manager desk, study table, gaming desk.Large surface to meet your different needs.Right side desk provides even more workspace for your supplies.CPU Tray is a mindful design to put your host. Product Details:0.59” E1 Particle Board + Heavy-duty Metal FrameColor:Vintage+BlackOverall Dims: 78.7” Lx47.2” Wx19.6" Dx29.5” HCPU Stand Dims: 15.7” L x 9.4” DBearing Capacity: 450 lbAssembly Required: Yes ✔【SPACE SAVING 2 IN 1 DESK】: The U-shaped desk is a wonderful multi-functional workstation integrating L shaped desk and printer stand. It is an efficient use of space in a cubicle or cramped office, providing a large working surface in a small footprint. U desk is suitable for den, bedroom, living room and office, can be served as a computer table, office workstation, study table, writing desk or gaming desk.✔【CURVED WORK AREA】: 79"(L) x 47"(W) x 20"(D) dimension offers wider space to fit your laptop, PC, keyboard, desk accessories. It also provides a plenty of space for drafting, gaming setup and other office activities.✔【EXTRA STORAGE SPACE】: L shaped desktop is built with a printer rack to free up the surface space, it is an ideal storage place for monitor, printer, scanner, telephone, game console.Extra CPU tray protects the host from scratching the floor and preventing moisture.✔【BUILD FOR LAST】: Manufactured board is water & dust resistant and easy to clean. Round angle can avoid accidentally scratched. Floor levelers not only can be used in uneven ground to prevent scratches,but also make adjustment of height to meet your various demands.✔【HIGH STABILITY & EASY ASSEMBLE】: Strengthened steel frame ensures the maximum durability and stability, holds up to 450lb. All parts, tools and instructions needed are included. We provide 18 months' warranty and friendly customer service.