Oumilen 2 Pack U Shape Wood Floating Shelf with Magnetic Key Holder for Entryway, Hallway, Foyer

No Waste of Time & Never Lose Your Keys: When you are in a hurry, there is no need to waste time looking for keys, just seize your keys on the shelf at the doorway. No longer to worry about losing keys.Strong Magnet: 5 flush-mounted strong magnets on the bottom of the shelf hold set of keys up to 10 lbs (2 lbs each). keep your everyday carry essentials well organized in full view and within reach when you go out.Multi-purpose: It is a storage organizer shelf and home decor, adding stylish feeling to your home. Great for magnetic items like key, or mail, phone, wallet, sunglasses, bus card, photo frame or other small and lightweight items.