116"U Shape Sectional Sofa In Black Velvet Including 2 Ottoman

1.Sturdy solid wood frame, soft velvet, filled with high-density sponge, making this sectional sofa beautiful and comfort, it can be perfectly matched with your apartment, house or conference room.2.The sofa is inlaid with copper nails and pulled points on the cushion to lends a sophisticated air to your home. 3.This sectional sofa not a fixed combination , the every single chair and corner can be moved and re-matched. You can move and assemble to any module you like. This is the charm of the modular sectional sofa!4.In order to facilitate the assemble, we use the plastic feet with a strong anti-skid cushion, to avoid too many accessories to install so that the guests would have good assembly experience, just stick on the strong anti-skid cushion, sofa can be firm and not easy to move.5.Bonus storage function under each seat of the couch. It is not only a holy place for children ’s toys, but also can store blankets and remote control to make the room look neat and clean.6.Our modular sectional sofa is based on a solid hardwood frame with durable memory foam cushions built into the fabric, Plastic black legs perfectly support the entire sofa and can be used for many years.7. ?Assembly?Enjoy the fun of assembly with your partner! This sofa needs to be assembled, instructions manual and tool included, packages may arrive separately within a few days.