U.S. Flag Store U.S. Flag, 3' x 5' Embroidered Cotton (60-100-3211)

U.S. Flag Store's Embroidered Cotton U.S. Flags are constructed out of 100% Mercerized cotton, which is made in the USA. The Mercerization process ensures that the cotton fully absorbs the rich red and blue dyes. While modern techniques are used to ensure the quality of the Embroidered Cotton flags, they are traditional in every other way, including being hand-sewn in Kansas City, Missouri. No other American flag has the same look and feel as a traditional, cotton flag. The beautifully embroidered star field and sharp attention to detail will satisfy even the most discerning patriot..Canvas duck header - traditional canvas material.Made from 100% Mercerized cotton.Fly hems - reinforced with 4 rows of lock stitching.Made in the USA.Densely embroidered stars.Sewn stripes - back stitched for reinforcement.High Quality Flags Proudly Made in the USA