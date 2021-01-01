MOEN U Nio Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Smart Kitchen Faucet with Voice Control and Power Clean in Chrome, Grey

The U by MOEN Smart Faucet is technology made to make everyday interactions in the kitchen more convenient. From precise temperature controls to exact measurements or operation from any one of four controls, MOEN has taken voice technology to the next level. The U by MOEN Smart Faucet is the only voice-activated kitchen faucet on the commercial market to offer voice-and hands-free activation regardless of the faucet's manual handle position. The Nio faucet features an architectural stature that balances perfectly with a soft modern style. For customization, a secondary finish handle option is included in the box. Color: Chrome.