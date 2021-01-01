From rohl
Rohl U.6640 Georgian Era 20" Towel Bar English Gold Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
Advertisement
Rohl U.6640 Georgian Era 20" Towel Bar Georgian Era 20" Towel BarRohl’s Perrin & Rowe collection provides the opportunity to showcase the Victorian theme throughout the home. Design elements like ample scrolling and generously arced spouts define the Victorian theme, augmented by solid brass construction and a wide variety of finish options. Rohl’s Perrin & Rowe collection features stylish and high-quality faucets for the kitchen and bathroom, allowing you to carry the theme from room to room.Rohl U.6640 Features:All brass construction – weight: 3 lbs.Superior finishing process – chemical, scratch, and stain resistantTowel bar length: 19-1/2"Easy to clean and installExtra secure mounting assemblyAll mounting hardware includedFully covered under Rohl’s limited lifetime warrantyManufactured in New Zealand, Western Europe, and/or North America English Gold