Rohl U.4799LS-2 Perrin and Rowe 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Pot Filler Faucet with Two Lever Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Pot Filler Double Handle

Rohl U.4799LS-2 Perrin and Rowe 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Pot Filler Faucet with Two Lever Metal Handles Rohl U.4799LS-2 Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use2 handles in lever style includedSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeWall mounted installationADA compliantRohl U.4799LS-2 Specifications:Spout Reach: 22-1/4" (from center of fixture to center of spout outlet)Faucet Holes: Single HoleConnection Size: 1/2"Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 gallons-per-minute Double Handle Polished Chrome