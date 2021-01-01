Rohl U.3750LSP-2 Georgian Era Pair of 1/2" Concealed Wall Valves with Porcelain Capped Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only

Rohl U.3750LSP-2 Georgian Era Pair of 1/2" Concealed Wall Valves with Porcelain Capped Metal Lever Handles Georgian Era Pair of Low Lead 1/2" Concealed Wall Valves with Porcelain Capped Metal Lever HandlesRohl’s Georgian Era collection of bathroom faucets and fixtures is an impressive family bound to become a focal point in any bathroom. From double handle bridge bathroom faucets to the double handle widespread bathroom faucet, old-world British charm blends with modern-day technology. Decorative design elements help define Rohl’s Georgian Era collection, which also includes tub fillers, bidets, and showerheads.Rohl U.3750LSP-2 Features:All brass trim plate, escutcheon, and handle construction - weight: 5 lbs.Hand-machined from solid brass stockSuperior finishing process – chemical, scratch, and stain resistantPressure balanced valve trimEscutcheon (trim plate) diameter: 2" WDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsExtra secure mounting assemblyAll necessary mounting hardware includedFully covered under Rohl’s limited lifetime warrantyManufactured in New Zealand, Western Europe, and/or North AmericaNote: Must order Rohl RPBV2 remote rough in valve to completeVariations:U.3750LSP-2 - This modelU.3751X-2 - Same model with metal cross handles Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome