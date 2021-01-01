U-Line U-2224WC15A 24 Inch Wide 43 Bottle Capacity Undercounter Left Handed Glass Door Wine Cooler with Lock from the 2000 Series Stainless Steel

U-Line U-2224WC15A 24 Inch Wide 43 Bottle Capacity Undercounter Left Handed Glass Door Wine Cooler with Lock from the 2000 Series Note: This item is left handed with integrated lock and can not be reversed. Right hand model is available. U-2224WC13AFeatures:Large 4.7 cu. ft. capacity provides ample room for all your wine storing needsThis wine cooler will hold up to 43 750 ml. regular size wine bottles, displaying a large collectionEasy to use electronic control with digital display allows for precise temperature control for this single zone coolerThis product comes with a temperature range of 38 to 65 F for red, white or sparkling wineThis product comes with a rubber mounted compressor almost eliminating all vibrationDurable beech wood rack fronts are easily stained to match surrounding cabinetry to blend inThe passive cooing system brings your new wine additions down to temperature quickly, savoring the flavorUnique black interior is illuminated by a bright, energy efficient LED bulb and can be set to stay on for up to 3 hoursConvenient factory installed lock will keep your wine collection safe while entertaining or around childrenLowE coated, triple thermopane glass door filled with argon gas protects your collection from harmful UV raysOne year parts and labor with a five year sealed system manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Bottle Capacity: 43Total Capacity: 4.7 Cu. Ft.Number of Shelves: 7Number of Cooling Zones: 1Shelf Material: Metal / WoodInstallation Type: UndercounterLeveling Legs: YesDoor Lock: YesProduct Weight: 150 Lbs.Depth: 23-7/16"Height: 33-11/16"Width: 23-5/8" Stainless Steel