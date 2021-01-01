SonicWall TZ600 3YR Adv Gtwy Security Suite 01-SSC-1462 (01-SSC-1462)

Advertisement
Integrated package of security technologies suitable for stopping known and unknown threats and attacks Includes all features of CGSS plus Capture ATP cloud-based sandboxing Subscriptions include anti-virus, anti-spyware, intrusion prevention, application control, content filtering, and 24x7 support Provides the tools to enforce Internet use policies and control internal access to inappropriate or unproductive web content Available on all physical and virtual Sonicwall firewalls, including the NSA, TZ, NSv, and SuperMassive