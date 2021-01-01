From nshi
TYXTYX Ergonomic PU Leather Keyboard Wrist Rest and Mouse Pad with Wrist Support, Wrist Rest Pad Set with Non-Slip Backing Memory.
Advertisement
? DURABLE QUALITY & UNIQUE DESIGN - Made with high quality soft and durable material with unique premium faux leather. ERGONOMIC DESIGN - Soft foam filled wrist support conforms to your wrist, which helps to reduce wrist stress and provides support & comfort. NO SKIPPING & SKIDDING - High quality leather surface provides smooth comfort, Thick and rubberized base keeps wrist pad in place. COMFORT & PAIN RELIEF - Soft cushion provides comfort and support which reduce wrist pain and aches. DIMENSIONS: Mouse Pad 10.6 inch ( 270 mm) X 9.6 inch (245 mm) X 0.8 inch (20 mm), Wrist Pad 16.5 inch (420 mm) X 3.9 inch (100 mm) x 0.78 inch (20mm)