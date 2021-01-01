TYTG Laptop Accessories Laptop Cooling Stand, Pad LCD Display Cooler Stand RGB LED Light Adjustable 1400RPM Desk Fan for Gaming Laptop Dual USB.

6 large core fans heat dissipation faster. The fan has a built-in LED light, LCD display, and the fan speed can be adjusted at any time. Play games without crashing or blue screen. Humanized design, quiet heat dissipation design, strong wind and low noise, Ergonomic design, seven-level height adjustment to meet various needs. Strong compatibility, suitable for use with 12-18 inch laptops, even if the size of the laptop exceeds the size of the radiator, it will not affect the heat dissipation. Applicable to laptops, tablets and mobile phones of all sizes. You can feel free to use it when working, learning, doing yoga or drinking coffe. It is very suitable for workers, gamers, writers, editors, and programmers who are engaged in long-time typing jobs. Provide thoughtful practical gifts for your friends and family.