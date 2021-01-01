Chic Home Tyson 5 Piece Comforter Set Jacquard Chevron Geometric Pattern Design - Decorative Pillows Shams Included, Queen, Plum

LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER - The comforter is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber for an amazing night’s sleepDOWN ALTERNATIVE HYPOALLERGENIC FILLING - This Chic Home comforter is stuffed with hypoallergenic synthetic filling, ideal for those with allergiesSTYLE AND COMFORT - Our fashion forward comforter sets blend style and function to give you the best looking and most comfortable beddingGEOMETRIC JACQUARD DESIGN -MADE WITH YOU IN MIND - Every set is made with strict quality control and comes with a queen size comforter, deco pillows and shams