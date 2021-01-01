From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting Tyrell 2-Tier Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 31-"
The Tyrell 2-Tier Pendant by Hudson Valley Lighting will certainly be a lauded centerpiece in your lighting theme. Two rows of Frosted Opal and Clear glass cylinders are staggered to form a unique shade. These cylinders give the appearance of having been painted as they roughly shift from Opal to Clear at the bottom of each tube. Dimmable with a standard incandescent dimmer (not included). Shape: Cylinder. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel