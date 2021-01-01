Ivy Hill Tile Tyra Nero 11.81 in. x 18.89 in. Polished Marble Wall Mosaic Tile (1.55 sq. ft./Each)

Combining the timeless herringbone pattern with a rich color palette, our Tyra Collection is an Art Deco-inspired line with a contemporary interpretation. Incorporating high-end marble with brass and aluminum inlays, this collection of exquisite tiles expertly fuses together luxurious minimalism with a glamorous aesthetic, resulting in an eclectic and cutting-edge design. These mosaic tiles are available in 7 colorways, each showcasing the natural variations of polished marble and a gleaming finish of metal. Playing with color and texture to create a modern and refined visual, the Amari Collection is designed to make a bold statement of elegance. Color: Nero.