Courtside Market Typography Wall Decor Various - 'Today is a Brand New Day' Wood Pallet Wall Art

'Today is a Brand New Day' Wood Pallet Wall Art. Meticulously printed on genuine North American wood, this warp-resistant wall art is specially handcrafted. The hanging system makes this decor appear to float from the wall.Full graphic text: Today is a brand new day. Aspire for more. Take chances. Be amazing. Pursue your passion. Have fun. Believe. Be brave. Never give up. Make a difference. Work hard. Embrace kindness. Live your dream. Love well. Stay strong.HandcraftedNorth American wood / metalReady to hangAssembled in the USA using imported materialsShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.