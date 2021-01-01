From sara's signs
Sara's Signs Typography Wall Decor BLACK - Black 'Ten Things That Require Zero Talent' Wall Sign
Advertisement
Black 'Ten Things That Require Zero Talent' Wall Sign. A heartfelt sentiment adorns this rustic wall sign that is sure to inspire those who read it. Full graphic text: Ten things that require zero talent (written as a list) 1. Attitude, 2. Work Ethic, 3. Effort, 4. Body Language, 5. Energy, 6. Commitment, 7. Passion, 8. Being coachable, 9. Doing extra, 10. Being prepared.12'' W x 24'' HBirchMade in the USA