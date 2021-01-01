From sara's signs
Sara's Signs Typography Wall Decor Brown - Stained 'Love Is Patient' Wall Sign
Stained 'Love Is Patient' Wall Sign. Whether used to bring quirky texture to your growing gallery wall or displayed solo, this charming wall sign helps you show off your unique personality while adding heartfelt sentiment to your space.Full graphic text: Love is... (1 Corinthians 13:4-7 bible verse)12'' W x 24'' HBirch woodHand painted with 100% recycled paintsReady to hangSuitable for indoor and outdoor useMade in the USA