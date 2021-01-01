From sincere surroundings
Sincere Surroundings Typography Wall Decor whitewashed - 'Paw Prints on My Heart' Photo Clip Wall Sign
'Paw Prints on My Heart' Photo Clip Wall Sign. Designed to add an element of warm, genuine sentiment to your walls, this rustic weathered wall sign features a convenient metal clip at its center to help you display photos of your favorite memories in style.Full graphic text: You left paw prints on my heart12.25'' W x 5.5'' H x 1.25'' DWood / metalReady to hangImported