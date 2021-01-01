Sara's Signs Typography Wall Decor white - 'Life Will Always Throw Us Curves' Wall Sign

'Life Will Always Throw Us Curves' Wall Sign. Crafted from birch wood, this rustic sign brings sweet inspiration to your home's environment.Full graphic text: Life will always throw curves, just keep fouling them off. The right pitch will come and when it does, be prepared to run the bases.12'' W x 24'' HBirchReady to hangSuitable for indoor and outdoor useHand painted with 100% recycled paintMade in the USA