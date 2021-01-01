From young's
Young's Typography Wall Decor - Beige Cabin 'Bear Feet' Framed Tabletop Sign - Set of Two
Advertisement
Beige Cabin 'Bear Feet' Framed Tabletop Sign - Set of Two. Add a touch of woodsy flair to any side table, mantel or shelf with this pair of cabin-shaped signs featuring charming little messages for your family and your guests. Includes two cabin tabletop signsFull graphic text (sign one): Bear feet always welcome.Full graphic text (sign two): Welcome to our neck of the woods.12'' W x 8.5'' H x 1.5'' DWoodImported