Brown & Off-White 'Get Naked' Wall Sign. A trip to the bathroom can be a necessary chore or it can be an experience. Choose the latter for your facilities when you add this sassy sign to your decor.Full graphic text: Get naked; just kidding, this is a half bath12'' W x 12'' HSuitable for indoor and outdoor useBirch woodHand-painted using recycled paintReady to hangMade in the USA