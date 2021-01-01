Dexsa Typography Wall Decor - 'A Prayer for My Children' Wood Plaque

'A Prayer for My Children' Wood Plaque. Add an inspirational touch to your decor with this plaque featuring a heartwarming sentiment and a rustic wood design.Full graphic text: A prayer for my children. Dear Father up in heaven. How ungrateful I would be, if I failed to thank you for the children given me. Of all the many blessings I've received from up above, they are my greatest joy and fill my life with love. I'll do my best to teach them and to raise them in a way that they will live life worthy to return to you one day. Bless them in their journey to be strong and never waiver but walk proudly in the footprints of Christ, our loving Savior. For the gift of precious children, I give heartfelt thanks, again. I love you Lord with all my heart, my cup i6'' W x 9'' H x 0.5'' DMedium-density fiberboardReady to hang