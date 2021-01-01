Runway Avenue Typography and Quotes Wall Art Canvas Prints 'Love Pastel' Fashion Quotes and Sayings - Pink, Gold

Love Pastel, is a skilfully made Glam art piece by real artists. With an overarching Pink color, this fine art print by Runway Avenue is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor themeThis art piece has a square orientationTypography design with a Fashion Quotes and Sayings theme to bring you the perfect wall artSustainable and forest friendlyProfessionally hand stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick sustainable wood frameArrives ready to hang with pre-installed hooks for easy hanging. Nail and hanger also includedPrinted using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colorsAvailable in several size options