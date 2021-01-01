From bijan
Typhoon Media Spinner Unit Fully Rotates 360 Degrees on a Ball Bearing Base Holds 216 CDs 144 DVDs 4 Fixed Shelves PN82635716 in EspressoSilver.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Multimedia unit designed specifically to hold all media types. Fully rotates 360 degrees for optimal access to all media. Stylish design in Espresso with Silver fits all types of decors. Ball bearing rotating base provides smooth rotation. MDF Wood look in Espresso Compact frame fits almost anywhere Space saving double sided configuration allows for flexibility in organization Multimedia unit designed specifically to hold all media types 8 shelves provide maximum capacity storage Contemporary design with finished steel rods Length: 11. 88' Width: 11. 88' Height: 37. 75' Weight: 15. 70 lbs