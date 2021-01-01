Type C Wireless Charging Receiver, USB C Qi Wireless Fast Charging Receiver Module for Smartphone with Type C Interface

?Compact Charger Solution?Ultra slim 0.04 inch compact and lightweight card without increasing additional weight to your phone. The durable connector is easy to plug-in and out that works through your case? Fast Wireless Charging?Upgraded 1000mAh Ti clip coil patch module meet faster charge and higher conversion rate, Buit-in Big coil to achieve widest charging condition and faster charging rate? Universal Type C Wireless Charge Adapter for Cell Phones?Get Rid of the Shackle of Charging Cables; Forget cables and prolong the life of your charging port for plugging or unplugging any cables. Answer calls when charging your phone without any cable interference? VIP SERVICE?As a reliable seller, we always try our best to provide good quality products as well as excellent service to our customers, your trust and business is that important to us. If you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of the product, pls feel free to contact us and let us know about the issue, you will be as