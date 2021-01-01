Type C USB 3.1 To 15 + 7pin SATA 3.0 2.5 / 3.5 Inch Hard Disk Adapter Converter USB 3.1 Type C To SATA HDD / SSD Cable

LED activity indicator. - Supports Plug & Play and Hot-Invasion. - Plug and play, multisystem compatibility. - Compatible with USB 3.1 and 3.0 specification. - USB bus power mode. No need external power supply for 2.5' HDD / SSD. - Widely used in connecting the computer / mobile phone to a variety of external hard drives. - Connects 7 + 15 pin SATA 3.0 HDD / SSD to computer via USB 3.1 Type-C port For easy testing and data transmission. - This type C to SATA Hard disk cable can make your Type C computer equipped, mobile or tablet to easy storage in a 2.5 'SSD or HDD.