Type-C PD Decoy Module PD2.0 PD3.0 to DC DC Trigger Extension Cable QC4 Charger 9V 12V 15V 20V Fast Charger Circuit Board-12V

Description: PD decoy module uses 2721 hardware PD chip, can't be upgraded, can't change voltage, can't solve compatibility problemPDC004 uses a hardware PD identification chip. This identification chip is tricking to trigger a fixed voltage. However, if the voltage that needs to be deceived is not available, the voltage will be applied to the next file. For example: 15V product PDC004, your PD power supply is only 12V,Or no 15V next file is 12V,then the scammer will apply to the next 12V. PD spoofing is a strict communication format, there will be no spoofing of higher voltages, and no voltage will be boosted or stepped down. It does not have the ability to change the power, voltage, and current of the power supply. Specification: Type: PD decoy moduleApplication: Experimental modulesOperating Temperature: -40? +85?Supply Voltage: 9V 12V 15V 20V (optional)Note:1. The hardware chip will randomly apply for voltage, for example, you need a 15V model. It may produce other voltages2.