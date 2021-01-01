Type C Charger for Samsung Galaxy Book S SM-W767VZAAVZW SM-W767PZAASPR NP767XCM-K01US NP767XCM-K02US Laptop USB C Charging Cable Power Supply AC.

45W USB-C Power Delivery ac charger with type c charging power cord laptop, Input:100-240V 50-60Hz, Output 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A,15V/3A, 20V/2.25A. It's a fast and safe charger, no more worries about damaging your device. This 45 watt usb c charger power adapter will intelligently identify your devices automatically and provide the fastest and most efficient output current (5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A, 20V/2.25A). The premium attached 7ft Type-C Integrated cable features a next-generation Type-C connector with a new design that is fully reversible. This allows you to plug in without fail, regardless of how you are holding and inserting the cord cable. Portable charger size, easy to travel. 45 Watt USB Type-C laptop charger for Samsung Galaxy Book S SM-W767VZAAVZW SM-W767PZAASPR NP767XCM-K01US NP767XCM-K02US laptop Package Included: 1 x USB C 45W Power Delivery AC Charger w/ Power Cord AC Cable for Samsung Galaxy Book S SM-W767VZAAVZW SM-W767PZAASPR NP767XCM-K01US NP767XCM-K02US lapt