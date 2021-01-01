Type C Charger Cable 66FT 2PackNylon Charging Power Cord for Samsung Galaxy Fold A10E A20 A20E A30 A40 A50 A60 A70 A80 A8 A9 A90 S20 Ultra S20+.

FAST CHARGING FOR -C DEVICES - Use this cable to connect a device with a -C port to a charger or computer with a standard port and then you can benefit from the latest speed boosts it brings when charging your C device. It can deliver up to 3A of power, so fast charging wont be a problem. EXTREMELY DURABLE - Our product is a durable and sturdy cable that you can rely on, with a double-braided exterior and a premium aramid fiber core. It boasts a 7000+ bend-tested lifespan, which enables to endure daily wear and tear. The aluminum alloy connectors also have reinforced necks to reduce damage from bending. USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN - It comes with an additional flexible Velcro strap to help you keep any excess cable out of the way and to avoid this cable getting knotted. The perfect length of the cable (6.6 FT) makes it suitable to be used in couch, bed, office or even backseat of your car while your device is charging. REVERSIBLE