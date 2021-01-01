From american booster
Type C Cable Extra Long 10ft USBC 31 TypeC to USB 30 Type A Charging Data Cable Heavy Duty Nylon Braided for iPad Pro 12911 Galaxy Ultra S20+ S10.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Heavy Duty Nylon Braided USB 3.1 Type C Power Charging Cable (10ft / 3m) - Connect USB portable charger or battery power bank with USB 3.0 or 2.0 to devices with the Type C USB connector for quick charging and syncing data Ultra-fast Data transfer/sync, also supports high performance video and audio transfer Type C Connector Reversible Design - Low-profile connector with a reversible design simplifies the connection; Plug and unplug easily without checking for the connector orientation Type-C USB Compatible - Compatible with tablets and smartphones with a USB Type-C connector (Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 2018/iPad Pro 11 2018, Galaxy S8/S8+/S9/S9+/Note 10+/10/9/8/ S10+/S10/S10e/S20 Ultra S20+, Galaxy Tab S4/ Tab S3, Nintendo Switch, LG G6/G7/v40/V30, Google Pixel/Pixel XL/Pixel 2/2 XL/Pixel 3 / 3 XL, Motorola Moto G7, Apple 2018 & 2017 & 2016 Macbook Pro 15' / MacBook Pro 13', MacBook Air