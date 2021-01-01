Type C Cable 3ft 2 Pack Nylon Braided Fast Charger Cord 3 Foot Durable A to Type C Data Sync Charging Cord for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S9 S8 Plus.

Best Quality Guranteed. High Quality Materials & Fashion Style: Flower shape connector, Tinned copper wire features anti-oxidation and anti-rust, will keep long-lasting fast charging performance; Nylon braided & Aluminum shell build the cable more sturdy, It is flexible pull-resistant, softer, lighter, more durable than original device cables. Reversible Type C Connector: -A to -C mode, keeps up with the latest trend of interface. This user-friendly design allows you to plug into all your Type-C compatible devices without worrying about the orientation of the port. Fast Charging & Data Sync: Supports safe high-speed charging and fast data transfer. Standard 56K pull-up resistor provides a safer charging current, it can prolong the battery life. Transfer speed up to 480Mbps, 3A Fast Charge, Data Transfer and Power Charging 2 in 1 -C Cable. This cable does not support fast charging of these devices: Google pixel xl/2/3/3xl,