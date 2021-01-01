Type C Cable 3ft Compatible with Samsung Galaxy A10A20A51S10S9S8Note 8LG V20V30V403A Fast Charging3 Pack A to C TPE Cord Fast Charging C Cables

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible WithWork with the new Type-C devices such as Samsung Galaxy S10/S10e/S9/S8, Note 10 9 8, Plus/S8+, LG G6, G5, V30, V20, LG Nexus 5X, Lumia 950, Lumia 950XL, ZTE Axon 7, Moto Z2 play, Sony Xperia XZ, HTC U11/10, Nokia N1, Asus Zen AiO, Lenovo Zuk Z1, Nintendo Switch, 2015 Apple new MacBook with 12' Retina Display and other type c cable device. Spring ProtectionAn additional spring has been added to the cord and ends to improve durability and reduce fraying. In the laboratory environment, bending test can reach 12,000 times +. Certified 3Amp Fast ChargeCompared with other 2.0 cable that delivers 5V/2.4A current, cable provides up to 5V/3A safe charging current, which speed increased by 40%. You can also sync data between two devices with this type-c cable. 2.0 Charging & Data Transfer3 PACK C TO A Supports safe high-speed charging and fast data transfer (480Mbps).Standard 56K pull