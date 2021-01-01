Type C Cable 2PACK 3FT C Charger Cable Nylon Braided Fast Charging Sync Cord Compatible Samsung Galaxy S10e S9 S8 PlusNote 9 8 LG G7 V30S V35 THINQ.

[2PACK 3FT/FAST CHARGING & DATA-SYNC (2.0)]: Supports safe high-speed charging 2.4A and data syncing speed up to (480Mb/s). High-quality cables protect your devices free from damage [BROAD COMPATIBILITY]: Work with Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+,S9, S9+,Note 9,Note 8,S8, S8+,Tab Active 2,Tab A,Tab S3, C9 Pro;Google Pixel 2,2 XL, Google Pixel XL,C,Nexus 6P,5X;LG V35, V30, V20, G7, G6, G6+,Q8;Motorola Moto Z3, Moto X4, Z2 Force, Z2 Play,Z Play;ZTE Blade X,Z Max, Spark, XL, Zpad, V8 Pro, Grand X 4,Warp 7,Axon 7 Mini, Zmax Pro;HTC U12+,U12, U11+,U11, U11+ life,U Ultra;OnePlus 6 5T,5,3,3T;Alcatel A7 XL;Lenovo Miix, Moto Tab;Asus ZenFone V Live,4 Pro, ZenPad Z8s and other type c cable device [DURABLE & TANGLE-FREE DESIGN]: Features an ultra-durable nylon-braided jacket with a bend lifespan of 6000+ and seamlessly molded joints. [NYLON TANGLE FREE]: A VELCRO HOLDER KEEPS CABLE NEAT; Flexible Premium Long Tangle Free type C cable. Durable Nylon Braided Fabric with superior aluminum housing ma