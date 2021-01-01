From dr. jill's foot pads
Type 6MT4T Battery for Dell Latitude E5470 E5570 E5270 Precision 3510 7V69Y TXF9M 79VRK 07V69Y 079VRK 0TXF9M 0HK6DV P62G P62G001 P48F P48F001.
Advertisement
SPECIFICATION: Model Name: Standard Rechargeable Li-ion Battery-Type 6MT4T; Battery Type: Li-polymer; Voltage: 7.6V; Capacity: ; Cells: 4-cells; Color: Black; Battery size: about 9.13x4x0.25inch; Weight: about 13oz / 0.8lb; Condition: New; Packages includes: 1x laptop battery(with free screwdrivers in safety box) COMPATIBILITY: 7.6V 6MT4T battery replace part 7V69Y TXF9M 79VRK HK6DV 07V69Y 0TXF9M 079VRK 0HK6DV for Dell Latitude 14 E5470 5470 Latitude 15 E5570 5570 Notebook 15.6 inch Precision 15 3510 M3510 Series laptop. SAFETY: 6MT4T batteries have passed strict intelligent detection, such as short circuit protection, over voltage protection, discharge protection, over current protection, which is very important for batterys use cycle and safety. Built-in circuit protection ensure both safety and stability. Also CE, FCC, RoHS certificated for our batteries. FACTORY DIRECT SALE: has its own factory so we can control strictl