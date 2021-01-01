From wwii weapons by malj
WWII Weapons by Malj Type 1 Heavy Machine Japanese WW2 Guns Diagram Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Design for WWII Japanese weapons lovers and historical warfare buffs, military model makers and war gaming gamers. Get this for Japan WWII army memorabilia collectors showing a detailed illustration of Japan's Type 1 Heavy Machine Gun used during the Second World War. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only